5 March 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Five Year Old Girl Found Dead With Private Parts Chopped.

By Catherine Mwamvani

Blantyre — Police in chikwawa are hunting for thugs who bruttaly killed a five year old girl before chopping off her private parts.

Confirming the incident,Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, constable foster benjamin said the incident is believed to have occurred on Wednesday night at Goma village in the area of traditional authority Ngabu in the district.

"It is said that the girls' mother left home in the evening to hunt for locusts in the bush, she had left the deceased with her ten year old brother, she spent the whole night hunting and proceded to the market on Thursday morning without checking on her children.

He addded that the little girl was discovered dead behind Goma Catholic Primary School.

The body was taken to Ngabu Rural Hospital where postmortem showed that the girl died of severe loss of blood and spinal injury.

Meanwhile police are urging the public to bring forth any information that may lead to the arrest of the brutal assailants.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

