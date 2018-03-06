Malawi: Charcoal Producer Sent to the Cooler for Defilement

Mwanza — Mwanza First Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced Frank Luka, 36 to eight years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for defiling a 12 year old girl.

He defiled the girl at Thambala Village in the area of Senior Chief Nthache in the district.

Mwanza Police Station Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Joshua Chirambo told the court that the accused committed the crime on February 17, this year when he woke up early at around 3:00 am going to a forest for charcoal production.

Chirambo said the accused on the way to his errands stopped by the house in which the victim was sleeping.

"He knocked at the door and entered the house, proceeded to the bedroom where the girl was sleeping," the court heard. "He undressed her and had sexual intercourse with her," narrated Chirambo.

The girl screamed for help as Luka was in the middle of the act, the court further heard. It was also learnt in court that a brother in- law to the girl, Alfred Zagwa rushed to the house and found Luka by the door as he was about to go out of the house.

The court learnt that Zagwa quizzed Luka on what he was doing at the house to which he responded that he wanted some water to wash his face.

It was also heard in court that the girl told her in-law that Luka had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

Luka, therefore, was apprehended by Zagwa with support from community policing members and was handed over to Tulonkhondo Police Unit.

On the other hand, the victim was referred to Tulonkhondo Health Centre where medical results revealed indications of penetration.

Luka pleaded guilty and admitted to the charge of defilement.

In mitigation, Luka asked the court to be lenient with him because he has a wife and children to take care of.

Before passing the sentence, First Grade Magistrate Ranwell Mangazi said: "For young girls to be protected in the country courts must give stiffer punishment to culprits like Luka."

Luka comes from Thambala Village in the area of Senior Chief Nthache in Mwanza.