Nigeria: Saraki Presents Africa's Map-Painted Ostrich Egg to Ghana's President

Bukola Saraki tasks Africa on good governance at Ghana 61st annivesary.

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has presented an ostrich egg painted with the map of Africa on it to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Saraki who is in Ghana for the 25th anniversary celebration of the Ghanaian Parliament, presented the painted and lacquered egg which was made in Bauchi state, Nigeria, to promote made in Nigeria goods and arts.

Decorated ostrich eggs were traded as luxury items from the Middle East to the Western Mediterranean during the Iron Age (1200-300 BC).

The presentation of the egg was the highlight of the meeting between the President of the Nigerian Senate and the President of Ghana on the sidelines of the anniversary celebration.

Speaking at the meeting with Ghanaian President, Saraki reviewed the history of Nigeria-Ghana diplomatic relationship, submitting that it has improved democracy and good governance for the people of both countries.

He appreciated the relationship of the countries pointing out that the invitation of President Mohammadu Buhari and himself (Saraki) to witness the celebration of Ghana's 25 years of parliamentary democracy is a sign of the growing good relationship between the two nations.

According to Saraki, Nigeria's Senate and the National Assembly in general is committed to improving the quality of governance in favour of the people, a resolve which he said had resulted in the enactment of several laws and passage of important resolutions.

In his remark, Ghana's President, Akufo Addo, noted that, because of the key roles played by parliaments in good governance, the two countries are paying much attention to boosting parliamentary relationship.

Akufo Addo who noted that parliaments in both countries had become very robust and rich in the quality of legislations, said it was in the best interest of the people that support must be accorded the legislature to continue its work.

He stated that the collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana in good governance and democracy has been of great benefits to Africa and its people.