Kenya: Nimji Siblings Shine at Squash Tourney

Siblings Muqtadir Nimji and Khaaliqa Nimji were crowned the men and women's winners at the Nairobi Club Squash Invitational Tourney over the weekend.

The two home players were a cut above the rest in the three-day competition which attracted over 100 players from Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia and the hosts at the Nairobi Club.

Muqtadir saw off Uganda's Ian Rukunya 3-0 sets in the men's fina, while her elder sister beat fellow home player Violet Luchendo 3-1 sets in the women's final. Rukunya had seen off the challenge of Hardeep Reel in the semi-final to dent hopes of an all-Kenya final.

Muqtadir, on the other hand also beat Uganda's Michael Kawooya 3-0 sets in the other semi-final. In the final clash, the Kenyan was in imperious form as his strong serve and rallies proved to be too much for his Ugandan counterpart who could not keep up.

Muqtadir was pleased with the result calling for more competitions to be held in order to popularise the sport.

"It was a good tourney with lots of competition and I am glad I was able to come out on tops," Muqtadir said.

He walked away with Sh60,000 with his sister pocketing Sh30,000 for claiming the women's top prize. In the men's 'B' draw, Kenya's Abdull Ali was crowned champion after edging out Henry Ingham in straight sets of 3-0.

In the senior's draw, Zambia's Bupe Mulumba was the winners after he downed Keriri Muya of Kenya 3-1 sets in the final as Gakuo Ndirangu claimed top honours in the veterans section after a nail-bting 3-2 sets win over Chirs Staubo.

In the Vintages' section, David Gatended cruised to a 3-0 sets win against Asif Chadudry in the final as Emmanuel Mwagago and Aarna Malde won the boys' and girls' titles in the juniors section.