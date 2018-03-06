5 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nimji Siblings Shine at Squash Tourney

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Siblings Muqtadir Nimji and Khaaliqa Nimji were crowned the men and women's winners at the Nairobi Club Squash Invitational Tourney over the weekend.

The two home players were a cut above the rest in the three-day competition which attracted over 100 players from Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia and the hosts at the Nairobi Club.

Muqtadir saw off Uganda's Ian Rukunya 3-0 sets in the men's fina, while her elder sister beat fellow home player Violet Luchendo 3-1 sets in the women's final. Rukunya had seen off the challenge of Hardeep Reel in the semi-final to dent hopes of an all-Kenya final.

Muqtadir, on the other hand also beat Uganda's Michael Kawooya 3-0 sets in the other semi-final. In the final clash, the Kenyan was in imperious form as his strong serve and rallies proved to be too much for his Ugandan counterpart who could not keep up.

Muqtadir was pleased with the result calling for more competitions to be held in order to popularise the sport.

"It was a good tourney with lots of competition and I am glad I was able to come out on tops," Muqtadir said.

He walked away with Sh60,000 with his sister pocketing Sh30,000 for claiming the women's top prize. In the men's 'B' draw, Kenya's Abdull Ali was crowned champion after edging out Henry Ingham in straight sets of 3-0.

In the senior's draw, Zambia's Bupe Mulumba was the winners after he downed Keriri Muya of Kenya 3-1 sets in the final as Gakuo Ndirangu claimed top honours in the veterans section after a nail-bting 3-2 sets win over Chirs Staubo.

In the Vintages' section, David Gatended cruised to a 3-0 sets win against Asif Chadudry in the final as Emmanuel Mwagago and Aarna Malde won the boys' and girls' titles in the juniors section.

Kenya

Odinga Team Roots for Power Sharing Formula Draft

The four Nasa principals Monday closed ranks to set the ground for constitutional change around the Bomas Draft. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.