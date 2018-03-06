South Africa: Locals Object to Cape Town Mansion Owners Leasing Public Road

The City of Cape Town has received a number of objections to the potential renewal of a 10-year lease of public land which is being used as a private driveway by the owners of a mansion.

Locals claim it "blocks" Avenue St Bartholomew in the affluent suburb of Fresnaye.

The area's sub-council is currently reviewing the lease renewal of the 336m² of land to The Sachs Trust for a price of R2 100 a month.

Mayoral Committee member Stuart Diamond has clarified that the driveway is not obstructing an existing road.

"It is important to remember that there was no completed road before that driveway was built. It was actually a dead-end as that portion of land was not suitable for construction," said Diamond.

"It would require a lot of excavation and blasting to level that land."

The deadline for the required notice and public comment process ends on Monday.

"We have published adverts to provide an opportunity for the public to comment and object to the lease," said senior clerk of the city's Assets and Management department Angelene Kelland.

Locals have already made a number of complaints on the Facebook page Sea Point, Fresnaye, Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association and on ward councillor 54 Shayne Ramsay's page.

"This seems extremely odd and bizarre. The parking 'convenience' of one plot and family surely does not trump the right and access of hundreds of families to the west of this blockade," said one commenter.

"What does the lease allow the prospective leaseholders to do? Sounds very cheap for a prime piece of land," added another.

Ramsay told News24 that she has no information on the lease other than what she has posted on Facebook.

"It would not be available for sale and development as it is in the middle of the road so the option is to continue to lease it for parking purposes, as specified, or to re-open the road."

Source: News24