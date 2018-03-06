South Africa: #WhiteWater Versus #CapeWatergate - How Easily Labels Mislead

analysis

Anyone who watches the "free press" in our country has to give daily thanks for the extraordinary job that they have done in holding our government accountable. They hunt down the stories of abuse of power, corruption, and political cover-ups and bring these stories into the open, and often that leads to real changes in our policies and political situations. But it should also not stop us from reacting when they "over-reach" in the search for a "scandal".

I have watched the coverage in Daily Maverick of the Cape Town Water Crisis with both dismay and delight. Dismay at the lack of objectivity in much of the reporting and opinions.

Rebecca Davis politically punted that Patricia de Lille was "possibly the scapegoat for the water crisis". Ivo Vegter came out with an hysterical, in both senses of the word, rant about "Chinese Communist Shaming trials", "draconian water quotas", and a magnificently myopic "blaming the weather is a red herring"; this for a drought which has been objectively labelled as the worst in at least 80 years, possible 400. Richard Poplak "declared it was war on all fronts for the DA".

In the six weeks since the "factionalised, war-ravaged, socialist, and...