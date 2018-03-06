5 March 2018

South Africa: No New Injuries for Lions

The Lions have no new injury concerns following their commanding 49-35 win over the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

In what was a physical exchange that saw the Lions pack dominate, there were a few bumps and bruises but nothing serious for the 2016 and 2017 tournament runner-ups.

That win means the Lions and new coach Swys de Bruin are off to the perfect start in 2018, winning all of their first three matches.

Still, the coach is not getting carried away.

"Let's not be fooled by one game," he said.

"We said from the start that we would take it game by game.

"There are 15 or 16 hurdles and we have to take them one at a time. The worst thing that can happen is for us to get ahead of ourselves."

The Lions are next in action when they host the Blues on Saturday.

