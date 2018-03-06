The Dynamos old guard were unconvincing in the defeat against Zambian side Buildcon FC in a friendly football match played at the National Sports Stadium yesterday and will have to improve to convince coach Lloyd Mutasa that they deserve a place in the team ahead of the impressive youth brigade.

It was DeMbare's last pre-season match heading to the big kick-off of the new season in a fortnight.

The match presented the senior members of the squad a last chance to prove to Mutasa that they deserve to play when the season starts on March 17, but did very little and based on what they exhibited, it appears the coach will stick to the Young Turks who were exciting in the wins over CAPS United and Highlanders to lift the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Charities shield last week.

Yesterday's game was the second time the seniors were given a chance to impress following a humiliating defeat to Division One side ZRP Morris at Morris Depot on Thursday.

In that match, Mutasa used two squads, with the seniors playing the opening hour where they conceded three goals before introducing the young guns for the last 30 minutes, who managed to pull one back through Tanaka Uswahwengavi.

Christian Epoupa scored for the Harare giants yesterday, equalising after Brian Mwila had put the Zambians ahead before Bayo Fiyad clinched the contest.

Mutasa, who introduced youngsters Kudzanai Dhemere, Uswahwengavi and James Marufu late in the match for Ocean Mushure, Obey Mwerahari and Quality Kangadze respectively, hinted the youngsters will form the core of the team this year, but was quick to point out that the veterans remain an integral part of the squad.

"In terms of fitness and combination, it's still coming up, especially regarding the senior players who were away for some time," Mutasa said.

"It's a pity that the media would want to shower these young guys after only two matches, but we are talking of a long season, plus 34 games, so you would need depth. You look at teams like Mamelodi Sundowns, Chelsea or Manchester City, teams that are doing well, they have quite a number of players to choose from and we would want to do the same."

The Dynamos coach was forced to field the juniors in the ZNA Charities Shield semi-final against number one enemy CAPS United a fortnight ago, after the seniors boycotted training and threatened to play the match in protest over unpaid salaries and allowances. The young turks won the match 1-0, with the outstanding Kudzanai Dhemere scoring the goal.

Even though the seniors called off the strike and returned to training for the final against Highlanders played last weekend, Mutasa chose to stick with the "Kidznet" who went on to win the match 2-1 to lift the trophy, with Dhemere again scoring the winner.

Dynamos starting line-up: T Mateyaunga, B Moyo, R Matova, J Tigere, M Machazane, O Mwerahari, M Mukumba, O Mushure, R Manuvire, Q Kangadze, C Ntouba

DYNAMOS (ZIM)... ... ... ... (0) 1

BUILDCON (ZAM)... ... ... . (0) 2