Africa: World Cup Trophy Tour Concludes in Style

Cape Town — THE Southern African leg of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) World Cup Trophy Tour has concluded in Cape Town.

The trophy travelled from neighbouring country, Mozambique, and arrived on the March 1 in Johannesburg accompanied by anthem artist, Cassper Nyovest, Coca-Cola global representatives and FIFA dignitaries.

A special appearance by former Spanish team captain and winner of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Carles Puyol, joined the festivities and lifted the trophy at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town during the complimentary fan concert.

"It was fantastic to see fans come out in numbers to experience the official 2018 FIFA World Cup in Johannesburg and Cape Town," said Michelle Cloete, Marketing Manager of Coca-Cola.

"We hope the experience has created ever-lasting memories for each and every fan and really got them #ReadyFor the official 2018 FIFA World Cup shares."

The trophy will continue on its global journey including other African countries such as Morocco Nigeria and Uganda.

The FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.