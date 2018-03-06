5 March 2018

Eritrea: Villages Regrouping Showing Commendable Progress

Keren — Thanks to the initiatives taken by the public and integrated effort of concerned bodies in the Halhal sub zone, 80% of the villages regrouping program has been implemented. The comment was made at a meeting the administrator of the sub zone, Mr. Hamd Mohamed-Ali conducted with residents of Melebso, Mai-Awalid, Rehey, Fenshebeku and Gebei-Alebu administrative areas on 18-27 February.

Indicating that through the villages regrouping program, 590 families of Ketin, Chilma and Abdet villages which have been regrouped in Melebso, Mr. Mohamed-Ali Salih said that potable water project is being implemented and is expected to be finalized in two weeks time.

Regarding soil and water conservation campaigns, Mr. Mohamed-Ali stated that every two weeks construction of terraces and water diversion schemes aimed at preventing soil erosion is being conducted and that it is contributing significantly in redressing the environment.

The residents in their part expressing readiness to play due role in the development activities in their areas by strengthening their organizational capacity and cooperating with the committee for development, called for the completion of the health station and dam under-construction in Kerxet administrative area, the installation of electric power supply, as well as renovation of youth recreational center.

Melebso administrative area, which is located 65km north of Keren city and 20km from Halhal, has 5 water distribution stations, schools ranging from preschool to high school, health center as well as mobile telephone and Harat transportation services.

