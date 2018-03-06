5 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Banatom - Effort to Satisfy Local Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Barentu — The BANATOM tomato processing factory is exerting strong effort to satisfy the local market. The comment was made by Lt. Col. Tekie Woldu, manager of the factory.

Indicated that the factory receives daily five thousand quintals of tomato from the agricultural projects of Adi-Omar, Fanco-Tsimu, Gerset and Molever for processing, Lt. Col. Tekie said that the factory has created employment opportunity for the residents in the area.

The head of Technical Service at the Eritrean Crops and Livestock Corporation, Sgt. Mohammed Abdella commending the good working relationship between the veteran workers of the factory with the newly assigned technicians said that the factory is increasing tomato paste production and supply the local market with fair price.

Banatom factory is banana and tomato processing factory established in 2011 and is located in Alebu, the Gash Barka region. The factory is making significant contribution in creating employment opportunities and nurturing skilled man power.

Eritrea

Actress Tiffany Haddish Stuns in Eritrean Attire at Oscars

Popular actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish stole the show at the Oscars red carpet wearing a traditional Eritrean… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.