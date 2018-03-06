5 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Attends Ghana's 61st Independence Celebration

By Terhemba Daka, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari today departs for Accra, Ghana to attend the country's 61st independence anniversary celebrations holding at the Independence Square on Tuesday, March 6.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday said that President Buhari is the only foreign leader invited to the historic event as the special guest of honour.

Similarly, other than his host, President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Nigerian leader is scheduled to address the august gathering.The statement further said that President Buhari will use the unique opportunity to reaffirm the long-standing warm relations between the peoples and governments of both nations.

He will also underscore Nigeria's commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties in furtherance of democracy, good governance and overall development not only in the West African sub-region, but also the African continent.

The president and his delegation, which includes, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, will return to Abuja after the celebrations on Tuesday.

