5 March 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Police Clarifies Shake-Up in Command

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ghana Police Service has said that the appointment of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as Director-General of Police Intelligence Directorate has no connection to the already existing Police Intelligence Professionals Standards Bureau (PIPS).

In a statement to the Ghanaian Times to clarify parts of the story carried under the headline 'Big Shake-Up in Police", the Director General of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu said, the elevation of the Police Intelligence Unit to a directorate, is a recognition by the Police Administration that, a well-structured and coordinated Intelligence Unit can be a critical tool to successful police operations.

Therefore, he said, the elevation of the Unit now headed by a Director-General is expected to improve crime prevention and investigation.

ACP Eklu said "it is also important to note that COP Nathan Kofi Boakye is still the Director-General/PIPS, the already existing internal affairs office, which among others, focuses on ensuring the highest standards of discipline and professionalism of the Police Officer as an individual and Ghana Police Service as a law enforcement organisation as mandated by law".

Ghana

Speech Delivered by Nigeria's Senate President to Ghana Parliament

Address delivered by the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Dr Abubakur Bukola… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.