Ghana: Police Clarifies Shake-Up in Command

The Ghana Police Service has said that the appointment of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as Director-General of Police Intelligence Directorate has no connection to the already existing Police Intelligence Professionals Standards Bureau (PIPS).

In a statement to the Ghanaian Times to clarify parts of the story carried under the headline 'Big Shake-Up in Police", the Director General of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu said, the elevation of the Police Intelligence Unit to a directorate, is a recognition by the Police Administration that, a well-structured and coordinated Intelligence Unit can be a critical tool to successful police operations.

Therefore, he said, the elevation of the Unit now headed by a Director-General is expected to improve crime prevention and investigation.

ACP Eklu said "it is also important to note that COP Nathan Kofi Boakye is still the Director-General/PIPS, the already existing internal affairs office, which among others, focuses on ensuring the highest standards of discipline and professionalism of the Police Officer as an individual and Ghana Police Service as a law enforcement organisation as mandated by law".