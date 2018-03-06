Concerned about the poor funding of the health sector, members of the World Bank Group, Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, will on Tuesday join other policy makers and stakeholders at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja, for a summit on ‎provision of quality healthcare for Nigerians.

The event, on improved healthcare financing model for a sustained investment in the health sector, is being put together by THISDAY newspaper in conjunction with the World Bank Group.

The theme of the summit scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. is "Moving Nigeria towards Universal Health Coverage through Appropriate Financing."

Organisers say the summit aims to galvanise discussions on why the country should prioritise financing of the health sector as a bastion of human capital development critical for the achievement of the Economic and Growth Recovery Plan.

President Muhammadu Buhari allocated N340.45 billion to the health sector in the proposed 2018 budget. This represents 3.9 per cent of the total N8.6 trillion budget.

If the appropriation bill is passed as it is, it would imply a three-year consecutive decline in the allocation to health sector

Allocation to the health sector in 2017 and 2016 were 4.16 per cent and 4.23 per cent of the budgets respectively.

This means Nigeria has again ignored the commitment it made alongside other African countries 16 years ago on funding of health care services for its citizens.

Nigeria hosted the Heads of State of member countries of the African Union (AU) in 2001. There the "Abuja Declaration" was made with the leaders pledging to commit at least 15 per cent of their annual budgets to improving their health sector.

Since the declaration, Nigeria has not attained the pledged funding benchmark as the federal government has never voted more than six per cent of its annual budget to the health sector.

The 2018 health budget is in percentage terms the lowest so far.

The budgetary allocation is against the backdrop of recent outbreaks of Lassa fever, Measles, Meningitis and the fight to end polio and high maternal and child deaths.

The country is also beset by poor primary health facilities, lack of functioning cancer machines or treatment centres, poor health emergency responses and low coverage of the health insurance scheme, among other issues.

PREMIUM TIMES bring you live updates of the health summit.