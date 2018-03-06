Seychelles: President Faure Meets Special Envoy From Indonesia

press release

President Danny Faure received the Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr N. Hassan Wirajuda, at State House this morning. Dr Wirajuda is currently on an official visit to seek the support of the government of Seychelles for Indonesia's candidature as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2019-2020 in elections to be held in June 2018.

President Faure welcomed Dr Wirajuda and his delegation to Seychelles and conveyed his best wishes and that of the people of Seychelles to the President of Indonesia, H.E. Joko Widodo. He highlighted the ongoing solidarity and excellent relations that have existed between the two countries resulting in a strong partnership. The President also noted his appreciation for the contribution of Indonesia in providing peace and stability to the Indian Ocean.

"We share many common issues, especially on the international arena. For over 60 years, Indonesia has been a partner in Africa. The founders of your country have helped push Africa to where we are today. You contribute towards peace by providing your men in uniform, who have sacrificed their lives and created the type of peace and stability that Africa wants," said the President in the meeting.

The Head of State and Dr Wirajuda discussed avenues of cooperation in various fields to further cement the diplomatic relations between Seychelles and Indonesia. These include trade and investment, construction and infrastructure, blue economy, capacity building in technical areas, prevention of drug abuse, and drug rehabilitation among others.

Also present at the meeting at State House was the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Barry Faure, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Seychelles, H.E. Mr Soehardjono Sastromihardo, Minister Counsellor, Mr Maulana Kasetra, and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr Harry Tirant.