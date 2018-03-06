3 March 2018

Zimbabwe: Man Seeks Protection Order Against 'Barren' Wife

By Gift Njirisi

A Harare man has been granted a protection order after dragging his wife to court for physical abuse.

Enias Kaposa said he was tired of abuse from his estranged wife Anita Vhivhu who often accuses him of being barren.

"She accuses me of being the barren one but for years she has suffered miscarriage after miscarriage and when I tell her that she is the barren one she beats me up," he told the court.

"I told her that since we had failed to have a child, we should not live together anymore."

Kaposa accused his wife of seven years of once assaulting him with an umbrella and also threatening to hire thugs to beat him up.

He said his wife also threatened to lace his food with poison.

However, Vhivhu opposed her husband's application and instead accused him of taking antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) without her knowledge.

"I discovered that he was taking ARVs when he had not come back home for two days," she said. "I then confronted him and asked him why he did not tell me about that. I never assaulted him," she said.

Ncube advised Vhivhu to maintain peace towards her husband and barred her from verbally and physically abuse him.

