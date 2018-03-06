6 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Over 46 Million Nigerians Defecate Openly - Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jarkko Mikkonen/Red Cross
By Suzan Edeh

Federal Ministry of Water Resources has disclosed that Nigeria has the highest number of persons, who practice open defecation with an estimate of over 46 million.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu, disclosed this during the official celebration of local government wide open defecation free status by Dass Local Government Area under the Sanitation, Hygiene and Water in Nigeria, SHAWN, project held at Waziri Mazadu Primary School at Dass Local Government headquarters, Bauchi State.

The minister, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Musa Ibrahim, said more than two third of the Nigeria population were without access to basic sanitation facilities, adding that efforts in time past to address the challenge yielded minimal results.

He commended UNICEF and the UK for supporting the implementation of the SHAWN project in Nigeria, which he noted, had been implemented in 70 local government areas of the six states of Bauchi, Benue, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Jigawa, adding that the project had been extended to 100 LGAs in eight states.

Nigeria

Tax Evasion - Govt Targets Property Owners in Abuja, Lagos

Armed with vital documents on property owners across the country, the federal government appears set to swoop on tax… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.