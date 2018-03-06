Gambia Captain Voted Game's Star Man After Decisive Goal

Omar Colley, Gambia national skipper, was over the weekend unanimously voted man-of-the-match after dinking in the game's only goal. The 25-year-old was a level ahead of his usual game against Waasland-Beveren in a top tier clash in Belgium in what was his twenty-seventh full start in twenty-seven games.

The left-sided centre-back bulleted home the only goal after being assisted by a teammate in the 68th minute. The goal, his first the entire season so far, earned Genk the points as they edged closer to the title promotion-play-offs.

Genk are seated fifth in the 16-team Belgian First Division A, collecting forty-four points in twenty-nine games. Colley has less than two years to run down his contract with Genk after joining from Swedish premier league side Djurgardens IF.