Rwanda: Local Bourse Indices Drop Marginally

Both the Rwanda Share Index and All Share Index went down marginally by 0.08 and 0.01 points to close at 131.71 and 132.96 points, respectively, yesterday the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) daily market report indicates. The drop was occasioned by a Rwf1 decline in the share price of Crystal Telecom counter, which closed at Rwf59 compared to Friday's share price of Rwf60.

The equity market recorded a total turnover of Rwf531,000 from 7,400 shares traded in two deals during yesterday's trading session, continuing the poor run experienced last week.

The Crystal Telecom counter recorded a total turnover of Rwf413,000 from 7,000 shares traded in one deal, while Bank of Kigali realised Rwf118,000 from 400 shares traded in one deal. The counter was unchanged from Friday's closing share price at Rwf295.

The other equities counters closed as follows: Bralirwa Rwf144; I&M Bank Rwf95; Equity Bank Rwf350; NMG Rwf1,200; KCB Rwf340 and Uchumi Supermarkets Rwf104.

On the bond market, Rwf100,000 worth of bonds traded in one deal, while market capitalisation was unchanged at Rwf2.925 trillion.

Yesterday, Bank of Kigali received outstanding offers of 74,700 shares at between Rwf295 and Rwf300, while there were outstanding offers of 11,700 shares at Rwf150 on the Bralirwa counter, but both counters did not get any bids. On the Crystal Telecom counter, there were outstanding offers of 279,700 shares, ranging from Rwf60 to Rwf66 and no bids. I&M Bank received offers of 251,000 shares at Rwf98-100, but investors were ready to buy 195,900 shares for a low of Rwf95-97. On the bond market, there was an outstanding bid for Rwf900,000 worth of bonds at Rwf102 but there were no bids.