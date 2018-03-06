Rwanda: Chinese Official Pledges to Rally Tourists to Rwanda

The director of Guangzhou tourism municipality Liu Yumei has pledged to work together with Rwandan officials to promote tourism which could see more Chinese tourists visiting Rwanda.

Yumei made the remarks on Monday during the closure of a three-day Guangzhou international travel fair 2018.

The exhibition took place in Guangzhou in the Southern part of China in Guangdong province from March 1 to 3.

"We are so excited about the strong co-operation we have with Rwanda and more so tourism, we hope to work together and promote tourism sector in both countries," she said.

Rwandan embassy officials and Rwandans working and studying in China participated in the event which was organised by the tourism administration of Guangzhou International Travel Fair.

This is the earliest and large-scale international tourism exhibition in China with the longest History and the most influential travel fair in China with its major focus on inbound travels and meeting incentives and exhibitions.

The exhibition brings together government institutions and travel agencies around the globe.

The event attracted a number of government officials headed by the vice-Vice Secretary General of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality Zhang Jianhua, the minister of the Panama tourism Excellency Gustavo Him, and the Director General of Guangzhou Tourism bureau Liu Yumei.

In his remarks, Samuel Abakunda, Rwandan Embassy commercial attaché, said the exhibition presented a platform to showcase Rwanda's tourist attractions to China and the rest of the world.

"It is a great opportunity for us to showcase what we have back home and be able to lure tourists in our country," he said.

He cited security, magnificent tourist attractions, a very profound culture and friendly people among the reasons travellers should place Rwanda on their tourist destination.

The visitors were treated to Rwandan culture through Rwandan traditional dance, and Rwandan made products such as coffee and tea.

Rwanda national carrier which is due to start its flights to China was also promoted.

The chief representative of RwandAir in Guanzhou Paul Guo expressed gratitude, noting that the national carrier flights to Guangzhou planned for June this year will facilitate business, investment and tourism.

He added that Rwanda and China have been enjoying good business connection between local business through importation of goods to and from China.

The flights will therefore increase the number of tourists and business partnerships, he noted.