Rwanda: Kagame Reads the Riot Act to Cabinet

President Paul Kagame has issued a tough warning to members of his Cabinet and local government officials, whom he accused of "covering up issues" while enjoying the perks that come with their positions.

President Kagame, who was speaking at the closing of the four-day leadership retreat, locally known as "Umwiherero," which took place at the Rwanda Defence Combat Training Centre -- Gabiro, a military facility in Rwanda's Eastern Province, said that he is appalled by the leaders not meeting the goals they set every year.

"Fifteen years, we cannot be coming here to talk about the same thing. No, that is not what we should be doing here," President Kagame said.

He highlighted malnutrition and poor hygiene in households as some of the issues, which have been discussed year in, year out, but are yet to be addressed, even when they don't require huge resources.

In a tough speech, the Rwandan leader told officials that he has reliable information that ministers and mayors act whenever they know that he is about to visit a certain part of the country, putting up roads and other infrastructure in a matter of days.

He blamed that on the culture of "power," where leaders get a sense of self-importance when appointed in certain position, instead of focusing on delivering to the citizens with humility.

'Citizen outreach'

He said a lot of time is lost in protocol and according leaders, especially ministers respect, where more time is spent on impressing visiting officials instead of addressing the real issues on the ground.

"Even when you go down to the people, real issues are blocked by walls of people who come to welcome you. You only see that and miss the real issues, which are behind that wall," President Kagame told the ministers and other high-ranking officials.

"They only show you what they want to show you and hide the real issues from you," he said, pointing out that it is costly for the country.

He said that he too has been a victim where roads and other necessities are put in place right before he could visit.

President Kagame conducts "citizen outreach" tours throughout the year, where he meets residents in different part of the country who directly address their problems to him.

"Where there was no road, they put a road. By the morning, sparkling roads are in place and I ask myself, it has been 10 years since we talked about this road. In just a week, before my visit, the road is in place. Where did the resources come from?" President Kagame wondered.

"Where do the resources which build a road one week before the President's visit come from? I want to tell you that these resources are not from the President's office," he said, pointing out that it means that officials don't do what they were supposed to do on time, which in itself is costly for the citizens.

He said that at one point he cancelled a planned trip to Eastern Province, and a few days later, people sent him a message thanking him that even though he didn't visit, they were happy roads were fixed.

"It is not an issue of resources, it is an issue of lack of culture to get things done," he said.

During the retreat, the Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente said that out of 52 targets in the country's Vision 2020, only eight of them, which account for 15 per cent, have been achieved.

Vision 2020 was launched in 2000 with an aim of socially and economically transforming Rwanda into a knowledge-based economy and reduce levels of poverty.

The premier said 19 of the targets, which account for 37 per cent have been implemented 75 per cent, while another 19 targets have been implemented 50 per cent and six targets, which account for 12 per cent have been implemented below 50 per cent on average.