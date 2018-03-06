Namibia: Baby Kidnapper Pleads Guilty

THE woman accused of stealing a three-week-old baby girl from the Oshakati State Hospital last week, pleaded guilty in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Toini Kandapo (26), who allegedly kidnapped Hileni Lumbu's daughter, Ndelimona Ndapandula Sakaria, last Thursday, appeared in court on charges of kidnapping.

The baby was returned to Lumbu on the same evening after the suspect's aunt became suspicious of the origins of the baby, and reported her niece to the police.

When prosecutor Christina Masule read out the charge, Kandapo nodded, and said she understood.

She will conduct her own defence, and pleaded guilty to the crime. Although she admitted guilt, Kandapo, who has two children of her own aged four and six, told the magistrate that she does not know what came over her, and why she had taken the baby.

"I don't know what came over me when I took the baby. I took her home for a few hours, and I returned her," she told the court, while fiddling with her fingers.

Questioned on what she was planning to do with the baby when she took it, Kandapo said she has no idea. However, she quickly added: "The spirit of God came back to me, and that is why I returned the baby".

Magistrate Helena Ekandjo told Kandapo that the court was not satisfied with her answers because she claims to have returned the child of her own will, although she pleaded guilty. She was granted bail of N$1 000, and her case was postponed to 22 March.

Kandapo's aunt, Alina Shindobo, showed The Namibian her niece's health passport, which shows that she is a psychiatric patient, and had been admitted to the Oshakati State Hospital's psychiatric ward on several occasions between 2003 and 2008. According to Shindobo, Kandapo has not been on treatment since 2008.