Namibia: Lack of Water Halts School-Feeding Programme

PUPILS at the King Kauluma Combined School between Oshivelo and Omuthiya in the Oshikoto region have been learning on hungry stomachs after the school-feeding programme was halted due to a lack of water.

According to school principal Edward Akawa, not only has the lack of water stopped the feeding programme since last year, but they also cannot use the toilets at the school. The school has 622 pupils.

"This is just an unfortunate thing, as you can see the concentration of the children is not at school. The children are not only hungry, they are very thirsty too. The closest borehole where we used to get water from is broken," he lamented.

Akawa said most of the houses in the village are child-headed homes, and because of the water problem, pupils drop out of school.

"Most of the parents of the children in the village have gone either to look for work, or are deep in the villages, so most of these children are by themselves. Imagine a pupil walking for 15 to 20 kilometres every day whilst thirsty and hungry. How do we really expect him or her to perform? As a school, we are now trying to raise money to drill a borehole for the school, and hoping to get the feeding programme going, and the toilets working again," the principal added.

Last week, a 10 000-litre tanker carrying clean water donated by USAID and the United Nations Children's Fund arrived at the school, and it was heartening to see the pupils running to the truck.

Seven trucks were donated to the government through Namwater to deliver clean and safe water at schools like the King Kauluma Combined School, as well as to households and clinics in the area on a regular basis.

Unicef communication specialist Judy Matjila said many communities in Namibia, especially in rural areas, have felt the impact of adverse conditions like droughts and floods.

"The situation is equally challenging with regards to school-based hygiene and sanitation, with over one-quarter of schools (27%) not confident of the safety of their water supply," she stated.

Some of the pupils at the school said they would go for two days or more without drinking water, while most told The Namibian that they have to walk some distance to get water, which is often salty.

Matjila added that more than a quarter of families in Namibia have also become food-insecure because of poor crop yields, while many are cut off from accessing clean water.

"Government reports indicate that nearly 311 000 of Nami-bians affected by the drought are children. The drought conditions have further compromised sanitation for families," she said.

Already, Namibia ranks among the countries with low sanitation coverage, with more than 52% of the country with no access to proper sanitation services, Matjila noted.