Namibia: Robbery Attempt Suspect Dies After Shooting

ONE of the seven suspects who was shot by the police during an attempted armed robbery at Shoprite Usave in Windhoek yesterday has succumbed to his injuries.

Police spokesperson chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi yesterday confirmed the death, but said she could not reveal the man's identity or his age.

The shooting happened after suspected robbers allegedly attempted to rob the Shoprite Usave outlet near the Soweto market at gunpoint.

Yesterday, the police initially said there were five suspected robbers, but later told The Namibian that two other suspects managed to escape.

The deceased was one of two suspects who were shot by the police. He suffered serious injuries to the chest and was rushed to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital with his alleged accomplice, who was shot in the leg.

When The Namibian arrived at the crime scene in Mamre Street three men were lying on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs and their clothes soaked in blood.

The regional commander of the police in Khomas, commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa, said the police were tipped off by the public just in time to stop the suspects in their tracks before they could take anything from the shop.

"We received a call from a member of the public who told us that there were men wearing masks who had entered Shoprite Usave and seemed suspicious. We then verified the information with our surveillance cameras in the area, and sent the first group of police to the scene," explained Nghishidimbwa.

A front-end controller at Usave who was in the shop at the time of the robbery, Ruben Tobias, told The Namibian he saw five masked men entering the shop.

"I was standing in the shop when I saw men walking into the shop, and covering their faces. I ran to the back to hide, but three of them saw me and followed me. They then grabbed me and showed me their guns," he said.

At this time, two other men went to a room at the back of the shop where they held the trainee manager on duty, Olivia Shashitwako, at gunpoint and demanding money from her.

"Two men walked in here, and one of them held a gun to my throat and announced that it was a robbery, and that I should give them money. I told them there was no money, and we do not keep any money in here, but he kept demanding money," she narrated.

Shashitwako added that the security guards were in the shop at the time the suspects walked in, and it was not long before someone rang the alarm and alerted the police.

A witness who was selling food from a stall told The Namibian she heard gunfire, and lay flat on the ground.

She said after the gunfire had stopped, she stood up and saw a man who had fallen a few feet from her stall when the police had fired shots.

"I was so scared; I could not believe this was happening. I heard gunshots and when they stopped, I heard the police questioning a man where he was shot. I stepped out of my stall and saw a man covered in blood right in front of my stall," recalled the witness, who preferred anonymity.

Windhoek City Police chief Abraham Kanime told The Namibian he recognised three of the suspects, who are currently out on bail in other cases of robbery.

"These are our regulars; we have seen them more than once before," Kanime said, referring to the three robbery suspects.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court tomorrow, while the police continue hunting for the two suspects who fled from the scene.