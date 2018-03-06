Namibia: Education Minister Denies Assaulting Nephew

EDUCATION minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa has strenuously denied claims that she assaulted her brother's 20-year-old son, saying he attacked her when she tried to restrain him during a fight.

The minister allegedly beat up her nephew, Antonius Jantze, by hitting him on his head with a shoe at her mother's house at the Aimablaagte residential area at Mariental last Friday.

Hanse-Himarwa said "malicious" assault allegations against her were aimed at tarnishing her reputation as minister.

The politician claimed her nephew had in the past threatened to seek vengeance against her after she had obtained a protection order that had barred him from entering the house of her mother because of his abusive behaviour towards her.

The minister also labelled her nephew a "troubled kid", who had clashed with the law in the past.

Attempts to get comment from Jantze have proved futile.

The Namibian Police's Hardap regional commissioner, John Lifasi, has confirmed that Jantze opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against the politician.

The minister also laid a counter-charge of assault against Jantze.

According to Lifasi, Hanse-Himarwa sustained a bruise on her upper leg, where Jantze had allegedly kicked her.

Lifasi could not give details on the injuries Jantze sustained as a result of the alleged assault.

However, he said the police had referred Jantze to the local hospital to obtain a medical report.

"I do not know the whole argument that had triggered the assault incident, but I can confirm that two cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm were registered regarding the alleged assault incidents," Lifasi added.

Describing the matter as "sensitive" since it involved a Cabinet minister, the top police official said a preliminary investigation into the assault allegations is ongoing.

"My officers are on the ground to investigate," he stated. After the completion of the investigation, the matter would be forwarded to the regional control prosecutor, who will pass it on to the prosecutor general to decide on prosecution as it involves a high-ranking official.

"We should not try to pre-empt the prosecution," he cautioned.