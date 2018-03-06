6 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Clean Bill of Health for Bulls After Lions Loss

The Bulls emerged unscathed on the injury front following their 49-35 Super Rugby loss to the Lions at Loftus Versfeld at the weekend.

The Bulls medical team announced on Monday that the entire match-day squad that did duty against the Lions will be available for selection against the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.

Additionally, captain Burger Odendaal (rib) and lock Jason Jenkins (AC joint) have recovered and will be in contention for selection this week.

Odendaal was a late withdrawal before the Lions game.

In his absence, Handre Pollard took over the captaincy and moved to inside centre, with Marnitz Boshoff starting at flyhalf.

Following the Reds game, the Bulls also face the Chiefs (Hamilton, March 16) and Crusaders (March 23) before returning home.

Bulls Super Rugby touring squad:

Forwards: Pierre Schoeman, Lizo Gqoboka, Trevor Nyakane, Conraad van Vuuren, Frans van Wyk, Jaco Visagie, Adriaan Strauss, Jason Jenkins, RG Snyman, Lood de Jager, Roelof Smit, Marco van Staden, Thembelani Bholi, Hanro Liebenberg, Nic de Jager

Backs: Andre Warner, Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard, Marnitz Boshoff, Manie Libbok, Burger Odendaal (captain), Jesse Kriel, Johnny Kotze, Travis Imaiel, Divan Rossouw, Warrick Gelant, Duncan Matthews

Source: Sport24

South Africa

