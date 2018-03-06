Algeria has pledged to support Zimbabwean students studying specialised programmes in that country to enhance their knowledge and skills. Algeria Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nacedine Sai, made the commitment when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the Office of President and Cabinet, Dr Christopher Mushohwe in Harare yesterday.

Ambassador Sai expressed his appreciation of the Presidential Scholarship Scheme, saying his country will continue to assist Zimbabwean students who are undertaking specialised programmes in Algeria.

"Algeria is always ready to cement bilateral relations with Zimbabwe through supporting these specialised programmes which include medicine and technology," he said.

Dr Mushohwe hailed the Algerian government for the support it is rendering to the Zimbabwean students, saying this will help improve service delivery in the country. Over 300 Zimbabwean students are studying in Algeria under the Presidential Scholarship Scheme.