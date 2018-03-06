4 March 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: PSL Kickoff Deferred

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Nhakaniso

The 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League [PSL] fixtures will be unveiled on Tuesday ahead of the start of the forthcoming season, which has been moved from Saturday to March 17.

PSL CEO Kenny Ndebele told Standardsport that they were finalising the fixtures programme after all the 18 clubs confirmed their participation in the new campaign.

Ndebele said the delay in the release of the fixtures programme was necessitated by the withdrawal of How Mine from the Premiership and the subsequent readmission of Harare City, which was ratified at the league's annual general meeting yesterday.

"All the clubs confirmed their participation in the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season and Harare City's readmission was also done. The fixtures should be out by Tuesday and the reason for the delay was due to the withdrawal of How Mine," he said.

"When we do the programme, we need to strike a balance with the venues into the fixture list and the coming-in of Harare City means we've got six clubs in Harare, so we need to come up with a balance with the available venues.

"We are happy that all the 18 clubs have confirmed their participation and we expect them to complete their player registration by Wednesday."

Ndebele said the Castle Lager Premiership was still "engaging those who tendered for the broadcasting rights" following the expiry of their six-year deal with SuperSport, adding that the rights "are not going to be exclusively to one company".

Standardsport understands that national broadcaster ZBC together with two radio stations are the only broadcasters who have expressed interest in acquiring the top-flight league's media visual broadcasting rights for this year.

Econet Media's Kwesé TV were initially linked with a deal with the PSL, but have since indicated that they do not have any plans to go into partnership with the domestic Premiership for now.

A Swiss company, Infront Sports and Media, and a local company, Dr Dish, have also been linked to the PSL television rights

Zimbabwe

Police Dismiss Terrorist Rumours

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed a message circulating on social media that there are some terrorists linked… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.