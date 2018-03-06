6 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Forces Carry Out a Security Operation in Beledweyne City

The security forces of Somalia's Federal government have launched a massive security operation in Beledweyne city, the regional capital of Hiran province on Tuesday. Hussein Osman Mumin, the deputy governor of Hiran region on security affairs told Radio Shabelle that the operation was aimed to beef up the overall security in the town.

Mumin added that Somali troops have seized illegal weapons during the sweep and several people on suspicion of being Al Shabaab members. The official also said they will continue such operations until the security is restored and flush out Al Shabaab sympathizers mixing among the local population.

Beledweyne has been hit by Al Shabaab attacks depute the city is under the control of Somali and Djibouti troops serving with African Union Mission in Somalia for years.

