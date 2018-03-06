Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Civilian in Mogadishu

Unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a civilian in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Tuesday, the latest in a string of assassinations in the seaside city in the past few months.

According to the eyewitnesses, two men armed with pistols gunned down the civilian at Sigaale area on the road linking Shaqalaha junction to KPP early in the morning.

The killers managed to escape the scene before the arrival of the Somali security forces who later launched an unsuccessful search operation for the culprits.

The move behind the killing and the identity of the killers are yet unclear, however, Police said an investigation is underway.

Mogadishu has witnesses series of assassinations against Somali Security personnel and civil servants, some claimed by the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab militants in the past.