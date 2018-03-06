6 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Civilian in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a civilian in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Tuesday, the latest in a string of assassinations in the seaside city in the past few months.

According to the eyewitnesses, two men armed with pistols gunned down the civilian at Sigaale area on the road linking Shaqalaha junction to KPP early in the morning.

The killers managed to escape the scene before the arrival of the Somali security forces who later launched an unsuccessful search operation for the culprits.

The move behind the killing and the identity of the killers are yet unclear, however, Police said an investigation is underway.

Mogadishu has witnesses series of assassinations against Somali Security personnel and civil servants, some claimed by the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab militants in the past.

Somalia

Charity Calls for Increased Humanitarian Aid to Avert Famine in Somalia

An International charity organization on Monday called on donors to increase humanitarian aid to help avert famine in… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.