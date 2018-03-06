Malawi: Dedza District Council in a Cleaning Exercise

Dedza — Dedza District Council officials and members of the community on Wednesday conducted a cleaning exercise in hotspot areas including the district hospital, the main market and the bus depot in an effort to promote sanitation.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) after the cleaning exercise, District Commissioner for Dedza, Ellias Tembo said the exercise would help to prevent outbreak of diseases that come due to poor sanitation.

"We have done this exercise after seeing that some other places are not good, there are full of over-stayed wastes, which is risky to the people as they may end up contaminating diseases that come due to poor sanitation," Tembo said.

Anderson Bottoman, one of the officers at Dedza District Hospital, said Dedza Market, Depot and Hospital are hotspot areas where wastes are much accumulated as they are places where many people meet.

"Cleaning up the town will help the area to look smart and will reduce the chances of people getting diseases that come as a result of poor sanitation," said Botomani.

He, therefore, asked stakeholders to assist with wheel barrows, shovels and rakes for sustainability.