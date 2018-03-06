Zimbabwe: Mushroom Poisoning Death Toll Rises to 10

Photo: Pixabay

Poisonous mushroom (file photo).

Seven more people from the same family have died at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Mberengwa, bringing the death toll to 10. The extended family from Makuta Village in Mberengwa, consumed the deadly mushrooms at home and three died last Thursday, while 11 others were admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Seven of those who were admitted at the hospital died over the weekend.

Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said six children and one male adult died while admitted to the hospital.

"We received 11 people last week who had allegedly consumed poisonous mushrooms," he said. "We lost seven of them, six children and one male adult over the weekend.

"I want to warn members of the public to desist from consuming mushrooms they randomly pick from the bush. To avoid endangering their lives, people must avoid buying even those mushrooms that are being sold by vendors on the streets."

Dr Ngwenya could not immediately release the names of the seven deceased persons.

However, on Sunday police identified three children who died last week as Modester Shoko (7), Prince Sithole (7) and Prisence Ngwenya (8).

Police said Modester, Prince and Prisence were part of the extended family that allegedly consumed the poisonous mushrooms last Tuesday in Makuta Village. The family members who were left ill were first taken to Masase Mission Hospital before they were ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Acting Midlands Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said at around 4PM last Tuesday, Mr Tenious Shoko (45) sent his 16-year-old daughter to pick up some mushrooms for relish.

She said the girl prepared the mushrooms which were consumed by the whole family.

"The following morning, some children consumed the same mushrooms which were left the previous night preparing to go to school before they started complaining of stomach pains," said Asst Insp Mukwende. "Suddenly, Modester became serious and died at round 12 midday."

Asst Insp Mukwende said Prince and Prisence died on arrival at Masase Mission Hospital.