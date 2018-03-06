6 March 2018

Tanzania: Fire Burns Down Korogwe Girls' Dormitory

By Cheji Bakari

Korogwe — TANGA Regional Commissioner (RC), Martine Shigella has formed a probe team to investigate the source of fire that burnt up one dormitory at Korogwe girls' secondary school within Korogwe town.

The RC formed the team immediately after visiting the school yesterday in the company of Tanga regional police commander Edward Bukombe and Tanga regional education officer Mayasa Hashim.

The team will be led by Tanga regional police commander Edward Bukombe that will comprises other officers from regional defence and security and education officers who tasked to within fortnight and handing over a report to him.

The source of the fire could not be established immediately. The burnt properties included 43 mattresses, 43 beds, and 43 mosquito nets, among others. No serious human injuries were reported but at least 48 students were rushed to Magunga district hospital for shock treatment; 38 out of them were discharged but ten others remained in hospital.

Meanwhile, Korogwe town council executive director Jumanne Shauri has said the burnt dormitory was an old building due for renovation. Recently, the government doled out 1.3bn/- through its education authority to the school specifically for renovating school infrastructure.

