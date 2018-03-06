5 March 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Export Revenues of Organic Dates Increase By 35.52%

Export revenues of organic dates for this season increased by 35.52%, compared with the previous season. This increase also comes from a 21.01% increase in the quantities exported, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries.

The quantities of organic dates exported, since the beginning of the season (October 10, 2017) to March 2, 2018, reached nearly 4.690,6 tonnes worth 34.8 million dinars (MD) against 3.876,1 tonnes which corresponded to 25.7MD during the same period of the previous season.

The Ministry explained this increase by the jump of the quantities exported to Spain (1154.14%), Turkey (147.24%), Canada (136.55%) and Bulgaria (87.10%) .

