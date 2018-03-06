Tunisia: IFC VP for Middle East and Africa in Tunisia to Discuss Entrepreneurship and Private Sector Development

World Ban Group International Finance Corporation (IFC) Vice-President for the Middle East and Africa Sérgio Pimenta starts a working visit on Monday to Tunisia, during which he will have a set of talks with government members and representatives of the Central Bank of Tunisia and the private sector, according to the IFC.

Pimenta will also meet with personalities of the Tunisian business circle, including leading private equity fund managers, and will host a roundtable and dinner with a number of the private sector representatives.

Besides, he will chair a roundtable with Flat6Labs, a start-up incubator, and young entrepreneurs to discuss the business environment and the digital ecosystem in Tunisia.

As Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Pimenta is in charge of IFC's consulting and investment operations in a region of more than 600 employees and represents a $ 20 billion commitment portfolio, including mobilisation.

The IFC's mission is to help address the most pressing development challenges in the region. In partnership with private sector enterprises, it aims to support innovative entrepreneurs, increase access to financing and promote job creation.