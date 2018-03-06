5 March 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: IFC VP for Middle East and Africa in Tunisia to Discuss Entrepreneurship and Private Sector Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

World Ban Group International Finance Corporation (IFC) Vice-President for the Middle East and Africa Sérgio Pimenta starts a working visit on Monday to Tunisia, during which he will have a set of talks with government members and representatives of the Central Bank of Tunisia and the private sector, according to the IFC.

Pimenta will also meet with personalities of the Tunisian business circle, including leading private equity fund managers, and will host a roundtable and dinner with a number of the private sector representatives.

Besides, he will chair a roundtable with Flat6Labs, a start-up incubator, and young entrepreneurs to discuss the business environment and the digital ecosystem in Tunisia.

As Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Pimenta is in charge of IFC's consulting and investment operations in a region of more than 600 employees and represents a $ 20 billion commitment portfolio, including mobilisation.

The IFC's mission is to help address the most pressing development challenges in the region. In partnership with private sector enterprises, it aims to support innovative entrepreneurs, increase access to financing and promote job creation.

Tunisia

BCT Key Interest Rate Raised to 5.75 Percent Per Annum

The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Tunisia on Monday decided to increase the key rate of the BCT by 75 basis… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.