Tunisia: French Institute of Tunisia Organises Reading Marathon, March 16, On Occasion of 'La Francophonie Month'

On the occasion of "La Francophonie Month," the French Institute of Tunisia (French: IFT) will organise on March 16 a reading marathon gathering 8 French-speaking countries, including Switzerland, Tunisia, Morocco, France, Argentina, Poland, Greece and Canada around reading text extracts from contemporary Francophone literature by lovers of the French language as Anissa Daoud, Michèle Boufetier, Samia Amami and Nadia Busetta.
Works by Borgès, Fouad Laroui, Véronique Olmi, Yamen Manaï, Zbigniew Herbert, Andrée Poulin, Constantin Cavafis, Guéorgui Borissou and Daniel Vuataz are on the reading marathon's agenda.