Tunisia: French Institute of Tunisia Organises Reading Marathon, March 16, On Occasion of 'La Francophonie Month'

The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Tunisia on Monday decided to increase the key rate of the BCT by 75 basis…

On the occasion of "La Francophonie Month," the French Institute of Tunisia (French: IFT) will organise on March 16 a reading marathon gathering 8 French-speaking countries, including Switzerland, Tunisia, Morocco, France, Argentina, Poland, Greece and Canada around reading text extracts from contemporary Francophone literature by lovers of the French language as Anissa Daoud, Michèle Boufetier, Samia Amami and Nadia Busetta.

