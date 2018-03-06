Denver Mukamba has resolved to use his time on loan away from Dynamos to prove he can battle the demons that made him a bad boy at the Glamour Boys and led to his sensational fallout with club coach Lloyd Mutasa. Mukamba last week saw his hopes of a DeMbare comeback this season dashed when Mutasa insisted to the club chiefs the midfielder was not in his plans with the gaffer firmly believing that the former Warriors man had not shed off his wayward behaviour.

Dynamos then decided last Thursday to send Mukamba on a free one-year loan to any of their Premiership rivals who may be interested in his services.

This opened the doors for a possibility for the lanky midfielder joining any of DeMbare's Premiership rivals such as CAPS United, Fc Platinum, Highlanders, Yadah Stars and Ngezi Platinum.

CAPS United, for whom club president Farai Jere is an admirer of Mukamba's talents, are odds on favourites to lure the midfielder to the Green half of the capital and given him a new lease. Mukamba yesterday met with his manager Gibson Mahachi with the player telling the intermediary he had accepted his fate.

Mahachi last night said they were now working on Mukamba's next move.

"I spoke to Denver today following the discussions I had with the Dynamos management and I can reveal that he has accepted it though it was very tough for him especially given the love he has for Dynamos.

"We are now assessing the offers that are there and hopefully by the end of the week we can seal a deal," Mahachi said.

Mahachi has been fiercely fighting in Mukamba's corner and has insisted that DeMbare would have to financially compensate the midfielder should the player fail to find a club before the Premiership transfer window closes.

Mukamba still had one-hand-half years of his contract with Dynamos running.

Mahachi, however, said he drew his optimism from the fact that Mukamba had accepted his fate and was ready to turn on a new leaf.

"The good thing is that Denver has agreed to move and we are hoping that once he signs for a new club he can have a fresh start.

"We all hope that the change in environment will also bring a change for him and he can prove that he is committed to change for the better.

"It is important for him to focus more on what he does best which is to play football on the pitch than the off-field events that have been characterising his life lately," Mahachi said.

A number of Mukamba's colleagues and former players have also recently backed the 2012 Soccer Star of the year to bounce back with many of them banking on the fact that he has the talent that makes him an attractive proposition for any club.

Archford Gutu, who played alongside Mukamba at Dynamos and in the Warriors, former Kaizer Chiefs winger Kelvin Mushangazhike have all thrown their weight behind Mukamba.

Former Warriors and Dynamos striker Edward Sadomba became the latest man at the weekend to also back Mukamba.

Sadomba, who defied odds to become a cult hero in Sudan while turning out for Al Hilal, also challenged Mukamba to utilise the talent that he is endowed with to silence his critics.

The 34-year-old forward, who saw duty in Mozambique, Libya and the United Arab Emirates told our sister paper The Sunday Mail that Mukamba needed more help than ridicule as he prepares to find his way back to stardom.

"There is a danger that Zimbabwe will lose a good player because the country does not know how to handle cases like this one. It appears we have mastered the art of laughing at the man who is down instead of helping (him)," he said.

"Right now Denver is at a point whereby he needs more love and not lashing. Making fun of him or saying 'I told you so' will not help.

"The question we have to ask ourselves is 'how did Denver get to this place?' Once we have answered that question we will be able to assist the boy," Sadomba said.