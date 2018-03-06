6 March 2018

Namibia: Aupindi Corruption Case Postponed Again

By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — Local businessman, Tobias Aupindi, and his co-accused Antonio di Savino are yet to receive a verdict for their prosecution on charges under the Anti-Corruption Act.

Aupindi and Di Savino's fraud case was on the court roll for judgment yesterday but had to be postponed as the presiding magistrate was unavailable. Reasons were not provided as to why Magistrate Helvi Shilemba was not available to deliver the verdict as scheduled.

The case has been on the judiciary's court roll for more than five years and the verdict has been delayed numerous times.

Aupindi, who made an appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday without Di Savino, was informed that the delivery of the judgment has now been postponed to May 30.

Aupindi and Di Savino were standing trial after they were charged with corruptly providing false information to an authorised officer of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

All the charges emanate from the installation of a swimming pool at Aupindi's residence in Windhoek at 25 Kestrel Street, Hochland Park in 2006.

The prosecution alleges Aupindi provided false information to an investigator from the ACC by stating that he had made payments for the installation of the swimming pool.

The prosecution charges that Di Savino paid for the installation of the swimming pool at Aupindi's residence. It is alleged Di Savino paid N$50,000 for the swimming pool in exchange for tenders for the refurbishment of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) establishments in several parts of the country. However, one of the witnesses who testified indicated Aupindi made the payments for the pool installation.

The allegations date back to a time when Aupindi was still the Managing Director at the NWR and Di Savino was doing business with NWR.

