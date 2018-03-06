Kenya to Open Canada 7s Against France

Nairobi — Just as it was at the USA Sevens in Las Vegas, Kenya will once again open their campaign at the Canada leg with a Pool C clash against France at 9.14pm EAT on Saturday.

Shujaa will then face Spain at 12.46am on Sunday before wrapping their preliminary round against Fiji at 4.40am.

The Canada Sevens, taking place at the BC Place in Vancouver, is the sixth round of the 2017/18 HSBC Sevens World Series.

Shujaa, who collected 10 points at Las Vegas Sevens, currently sit eighth on the log with 45 points and will be looking to at least reach the Main Cup Semifinal for the first time since 2016.

Shujaa Schedule, HSBC Canada Sevens

Saturday 10 March

9.14pm v France

Sunday 11 March

12.46am v Spain

4.40am v Fiji

-By Kenya Rugby Union Website-