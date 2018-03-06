Egypt: Shrok Yahya - a Female Egyptian Artist Stuns With Hyper-Realistic Portraits

The continent is full of young emerging talent such as Egyptian artist Shrok Yahya, who would unfortunately remain in obscurity if it wasn't for social media and the exposure it affords everyone.

U.S actor Will Smith congratulated the artist for the artwork depicting him and shared the portrait of himself on his Instagram account.

Trained computer engineer talented Egyptian artist Shrok Yahya shared pictures of her breath taking portraits on Twitter to the awe of social media users across the world The black-and-white charcoal portrait of Will Smith's face by the little known artist was shared so much that it actually got the attention of the award winning actor.

To the delight of onlookers Will Smith shared the portrait of himself on his Instagram account and it moved on to garner over a million likes.

The comments are full of Egyptian pride and boundless admiration for Shrok's talent. View the portrait pictures below: