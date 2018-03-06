6 March 2018

This is Africa (Hilversum)

Egypt: Shrok Yahya - a Female Egyptian Artist Stuns With Hyper-Realistic Portraits

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Shrok Yahya/Twitter
Shrok Yahya’s amazing work.
By Kylie Kiunguyu

The continent is full of young emerging talent such as Egyptian artist Shrok Yahya, who would unfortunately remain in obscurity if it wasn't for social media and the exposure it affords everyone.

U.S actor Will Smith congratulated the artist for the artwork depicting him and shared the portrait of himself on his Instagram account.

Trained computer engineer talented Egyptian artist Shrok Yahya shared pictures of her breath taking portraits on Twitter to the awe of social media users across the world The black-and-white charcoal portrait of Will Smith's face by the little known artist was shared so much that it actually got the attention of the award winning actor.

To the delight of onlookers Will Smith shared the portrait of himself on his Instagram account and it moved on to garner over a million likes.

The comments are full of Egyptian pride and boundless admiration for Shrok's talent. View the portrait pictures below:

Egypt

Egyptian Regime Turns Its Sights On Foreign Media

After stifling the national media and censoring information on social networks, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah… Read more »

Read the original article on This is Africa.

Copyright © 2018 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.