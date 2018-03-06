6 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZRP Dismisses Social Media Terrorist Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ivan David Gomez Arce/Flickr
The message has been circulating on social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp (file photo).

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed a message circulating on social media that there are some terrorists linked to north-eastern Nigeria based Jihadist militant organisation, Boko Haram, in the country. In a statement, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the force never issued such a statement.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to dismiss the false and fake press statement circulating on social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, with the contempt it deserves," he said. "No such statement has been issued by the police.

"The ZRP are now investigating the origins and import of this false message on alleged terrorists in the country."

Chief Supt Nyathi said the security services were on high alert and would deal with any criminal elements that might want to cause disturbances in the country.

"The security services in the country will remain alert and will certainly account for criminal elements who would want to cause alarm and despondency," he said.

The statement on Boko Haram, purported to have emanated from the Police General Headquarters, warns members of the public to be on their guard, especially at night.

It also implied that the country was under a state of emergency and that people should, among other things, not move around alone, but in numbers, barricade themselves in their houses at night and to keep weapons to protect themselves.

It also urged people to phone the police in case of emergency.

Zimbabwe

Mushroom Poisoning Death Toll Rises to 10

Seven more people from the same family have died at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after consuming poisonous… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.