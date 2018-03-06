Timothy Weah's debut at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reminded fans of the glory days Liberia's President George Weah, a former PSG striker played for the French team. Timothy who is following in his father's footsteps nearly had a dream debut, and nearly scored a goal.

Timothy Weah made his debut with French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 23 years after his father, George Weah last played for the team. The 18 year old came in the second half for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Although Timothy didn't score, he nearly did. The 18 year old who played for the American U-17 team became a social media sensation, with many reflecting on his father's career in PSG.

President Weah recently won elections in Liberia, and became be the first footballer to be a president after hanging the boots. Nigerians were amongst the many who took to Twitter commenting on Timothy's debut with one user saying, "earn your money so that when you have an accident with your power bike you can pay for your bills instead of using state funds." The statement was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf Buhari who recently had a motor bike accident and had to be flown outside the country for treatment.

Timothy obviously has big shoes to fill. His father, President Weah won the Ballon d'Or. While playing for PSG, President Weah won the Ligue1 and was the top scorer during the 1994-1995 UEFA Champions League.