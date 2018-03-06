6 March 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Suspected Robber Dies After Shootout With Police

By Linea Dishena

Windhoek — One of the five men implicated in a failed robbery attempt at Shoprite USave supermarket in Katutura's Soweto suburb yesterday was pronounced dead last night.

NBC, quoting a Namibian Police spokesperson, said the suspected robber was shot during an exchange of fire with the police and was admitted to hospital, where he later died.

The five men were arrested yesterday morning after members of the police force foiled the armed robbery.

Briefing the media at the scene, NamPol's Khomas Regional Commander, Commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa, said members of the public informed the police about strange movements in the area. He said eyewitnesses told the police that seven armed men wearing balaclavas arrived at the shop at around 07h00. "When they entered the shop one of the suspects held a gun to the manager, demanding money," said Nghishidimbwa. In the process, some employees panicked and rushed out of the shop, he said. Nghishidimbwa added that the police responded immediately and upon arrival, the suspects opened fire at the police, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. Two suspects were shot and injured - one in the leg and the other in the abdomen - and were taken to Katutura Intermediate Hospital under police guard. Three others were also arrested but two managed to flee. "No police officers or civilians were injured during the incident," he said, adding that nothing was stolen. The police confiscated three guns and the suspects' getaway vehicle - an unregistered silver Polo Vivo. Nghishidimbwa warned business owners not to keep large amounts of money in their safes, as most robberies are for money. The commissioner noted that in most cases, thieves have insiders who give them information on money kept in business premises. - Nampa/ Additional report by New Era

