Angola to Attend 5th AU Trade Ministers' Conference

Luanda — The Angolan Trade minister, Joffre Van-Dúnem Júnior is due to represent the country in the 5th Conference of the African Union Ministers of Trade (AMOT) taking place from 8 to 9 March this year in Kigali, Rwanda.

The meeting is expected to assess and approve the report of the 5th meeting of the Senior Trade Officials in the framework of finalization of the document in terms of legal issues.

The report will then be submitted to the AU Extraordinary Summit of Head of State and Government of March 21 for the signing of an agreement that will set up the African Free Trade Zone.