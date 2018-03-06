Namibia to Host African Corporate Governance Conference

NAMIBIA will host the 12th African corporate governance network (ACGN) bi-annual conference on 8 and 9 March 2018 aimed at promoting and enhancing corporate governance on the African continent.

The two-day event will feature workshops, presentations and panel discussions on state-owned enterprise (SOE) governance challenges and opportunities, governance as a driver of value creation in Africa and governance as an incentive for foreign direct investment, amongst others.

Speaking at the launch of the event last week, Institute of Corporate Governance board member, Steve Galloway said the conference will draw the brightest minds to embrace challenges, forge solutions and define the future of governance in Namibia and on the African continent.

He explained that the continent is increasingly exposed to serious sustainability challenges such as water scarcity, climate change, corruption and poverty.

Galloway said responsible businesses are now expected to engage in business practices that create sustainable value in the long term.

"Hence, our deliberations will attempt to link governance practices to positive economic benefit."

Standard Bank manager for legal services, Sumari Rusch said good corporate governance is king.

"It is all about the way a corporation or business polices itself. Corporate governance is primarily intended to increase the accountability of a company and to mitigate major incidents before they occur," said Rusch.

Standard Bank sponsored N$150 000 towards the ACGN conference. Other sponsors include Deloitte, Air Namibia and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The event is expected to attract governance, risk and control professionals from over 20 African countries and minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste is among the keynote speakers.

