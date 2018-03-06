Ghana: Ignore Fake Robbery Stories - Police

The Police Administration has cautioned the public to be wary of number of fake news of criminal incidents particularly false news of robbery attacks on social media.

According to them, such acts are believed to be calculated attempts by unscrupulous persons to cause fear and alarm to the public and to disturb public peace.

In a press release issued and signed by the Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu gave an example of such false publication in the news that there was robbery attacks on certain banks in Accra. Reports from the regions show that there was no record of robbery on any bank in Ghana over the weekend.

"Over the weekend, police arrested several suspects for various offences across the regions. Major arrests in the regions involving robberies were at Abuakwa in Kumasi where Thomas Ayariga,28, Kwadwo Francis,26, and Daniel Mensah, 26, arrested in possession of weapons and items adapted for robbery," he said.

ACP Eklu said also at Mampong, Innusah Briamah, 25, was arrested for attacking a Total filling station whilst in Accra at Amasaman, Musah Issaka was arrested for car snatching.

He said in Tema, Salifu Sumaila, 29, who was arrested for robbery "was already on police wanted list for jumping bail in two other serious offences to which he was standing trial," he added

ACP Eklu assured the public of the Police Administration's vigorous efforts including patrolling crime hot spots, intelligence gathering and reviewing operations to frustrate efforts of criminals and those involved in crimes to be arrested to face the full rigours of the law.