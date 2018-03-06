Ghana: Driver in Trouble for Publishing Girlfriend's Nude Pictures

Photo: Nairobi News

WhatsApp (file photo).

A 31-year-old driver accused of posting the nude pictures of his girlfriend on Whatsapp after the lady decided to quit the relationship on Friday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Isaac Alavi charged with possession and publication of obscene materials pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 with two sureties to reappear on March 23.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Judith Asante told the court that the complainant, Belinda Abena Asiah a student and the accused reside at Labadi in Accra.

Chief Inspector Asante said between December 2017 and January this year, Alavi had sexual encounters with the complainant after he had promised to marry her.

According to prosecution Alavi had about seven sexual encounters with the complainant on different occasions and unknown to the complainant, accused recorded all these encounters.

Prosecution said in the course of the relationship, a misunderstanding ensued and the complainant decided to quit the relationship.

The accused not happy with that development posted two nude pictures of the complainant to her through her whatsapp page and threatened to post more on the internet if she quits the relationship.

On February 27, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and Alavi was arrested and when his phone was examined the complainant’ snude pictures were found on the phone.