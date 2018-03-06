East Africa: EAC Embarks On Job Evaluation As Reform Starts to Bite

Arusha — Job evaluation for the 300 plus employees of the East African Community (EAC) has started ahead of major re-structuring of the regional organization.

The 15-day exercise conducted by experts from the six partner states could substantially alter the organizational structure of the Community.

"The desired structure should be flexible and decentralized to allow speedy decision-making at all levels using fewer resources," said the EAC secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko.

He added; "The role of the secretariat will be to coordinate and not implement projects and programmes". Massive restructuring of the EAC followed a directive made during the 35th meeting of the Council of Ministers held in Arusha last year. The April 4th, 2017 meeting, according to the SG, approved the terms of reference for work-load analysis and job evaluation. The EAC and its three organs currently has a total of 314 staff members; being those permanently employed and project or short-term staff. The secretariat, which is the executive arm of the Community, has the majority of 228 employees, among them the professional and the executive staff. The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has 53 while the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) has 33 members of staff.

Yesterday's statement from the secretariat did not mention anything about the employees of eight EAC institutions spread across the region.

The experts undertaking the evaluation are drawn from the Public Service Commissions as well as ministries of Public Service in the partner states; Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan.

The meeting in Arusha will also determine optimal staffing levels for the EAC organs and institutions, job description and grading structure.

Speaking here on Monday, the deputy secretary in the Uganda Public Service

Frank Musingiwire said reforming of the EAC would be for improved efficiency and delivery.

He added that the process would as transparent as possible and urged the EAC staff to prepare and actively participate in it.

During the recently held EAC Heads of State Summit in Kampala, Uganda it was decided there would be only two deputy secretaries general, down from four.