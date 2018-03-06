Seychelles: Nicholas Prea Elected New Speaker of Seychelles' National Assembly

The former deputy speaker of Seychelles' National Assembly has been elected the legislative body's new speaker. The elevation of Nicholas Prea to the Assembly's top post comes after the resignation of Patrick Pillay in January.

Prea took the oath of allegiance at an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday. Ahmed Afif took the oath as deputy speaker.

"It is an honour for me to be elected as speaker. I thank all members who have supported my elevation to the highest post in house. My wish is for us to continue to improve the Assembly. We will continue to work for the well-being of all Seychellois and seek what is best for our Seychelles," said Prea, who is also the elected member for Bel Ombre district.

Prea said his priority in his new role is to work to maintain the standard of the Assembly set by the last speaker.

"In 2018, we want the Assembly to be at another level. A lot has been done last year, for instance, to reinforce some democratic institutions which are now working and performing well. We now want to find other ways for us to work and deliver as the public expectations of us is high. So we must deliver as the public expects us to," said Prea.

Both leaders in the Assembly - the Leader of the Opposition Wavel Ramkalawan and Leader of Government Business Charles Decomarmond - said that the new speaker through the qualities he has shown during his tenure as deputy speaker will discharge his new responsibilities to the fullest.

"You will now have to transform our institution and I have no doubt that you will do this in all fairness," said Decomarmond. Wavel Ramkalawan said that under the guidance of the new speaker, the Assembly will rise above all challenges.

"You have a strong faith. And I want you in your new role to maintain this. Always put God first and he will lead you in the right direction," said Ramkalawan.

The newly elected member of Anse Boileau, Philip Arrisol, also took his oath of allegiance as he joins the National Assembly, replacing Pillay. Arrisol said that during his mandate he will work to find solutions to address some pertinent issues affecting his district.

"Housing, drugs, lack of infrastructure such as roads are top of my agenda and which I hope to work to improve for the residents of my constituency. I also want to work the school and teachers to inculcate in our children the value of education," said Arrisol.

Arrisol was elected in a by-election held on February 25th at Anse Boileau, a district in the west of Mahe, the main island.

The National Assembly of Seychelles - a group of islands in the western Indian Ocean - will resume its normal sitting on Tuesday March 25.