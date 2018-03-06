6 March 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation Steps Up Child Labour Abolishment Efforts

From the very beginning ,Ethiopia has been doing its level best to implement International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions paying particular attention to child labour laws , said Mesfin Girma, Children Expert at the Ministry of Social and Labor affairs

In his recent exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, he said that ILO categorizes male and female under the age of 18 as children and every chore that is done by such age group including the domestic one is tantamount to labor exploitation.

According to him, about 80 percent of the Ethiopian population engages actively in routine domestic chores like fetching water ,collecting firewood and sitting babies.

Children labour are also being employed in farming and harvesting, he said adding that parents have positive attitude towards children engagement in various works.

The Ethiopian law categorizes bellow the age of 14 as child and at this age it is assumed that the child reaches to grade 8 student if he is enrolled in school. How ever, denying children rights access to education, health and other amenities is unacc eptable by law and parents who are found guilty of denying the mentioned rights are liable to legal accountability.

"Though the law stipulates children rights to be protected, studies indicates that the prevalence of child labor exploitation in some parts of rural and urban centers," he said.

As to him, poverty,illegal child trafficking,the increasing number of brokers engaged in such ill practices have been aggravating the situation.

On the other hand, improper cognition with regard to urban life,peer group pressure,high ambition for independent living,the need for better education and job made children to be trapped by illegal child traffickers.

According to Mesfin, most small scale enterprise owners in urban centers used to utilize child labor as paying less salary maximizes their profit margin.

Many countries tries to eradicate child labor exploitation through supervision but fail to achieve it. But, now instead of supervising , they have begun to conduct awareness raising campaigns towards ending child labour.

